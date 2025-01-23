Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, S. Carolina looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-29 lead against Florida.

S. Carolina entered the match with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Florida hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Florida 16-2, S. Carolina 10-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Florida and S. Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks have the home-court advantage, but the Gators are expected to win by 10.5 points.

Last Saturday, everything went Florida's way against Texas as Florida made off with an 84-60 victory. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 21 points or more this season.

Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Alijah Martin, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. Alex Condon was another key player, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell victim to a bruising 82-62 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma.

Despite their loss, S. Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Morris Ugusuk, who scored 15 points.

Florida's win bumped their record up to 16-2. As for S. Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Florida came up short against S. Carolina in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 82-76. Can Florida avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida is a big 10.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

S. Carolina and Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.