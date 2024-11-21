Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Mercer 2-2, S. Carolina 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mercer Bears are taking a road trip to face off against the S. Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 89 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Mercer couldn't handle South Alabama and fell 75-66.

Mercer struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina ended up a good deal behind Indiana on Saturday and lost 87-71.

Despite the loss, S. Carolina had strong showings from Nick Pringle, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Morris Ugusuk, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Ugusuk a new career-high in threes (four).

Mercer's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for S. Carolina, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Mercer hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89 points per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.