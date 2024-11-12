Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Towson 1-1, S. Carolina 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The S. Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Towson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

S. Carolina will head into Friday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a three-point defeat in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against SC State on Friday. Everything went S. Carolina's way against SC State as S. Carolina made off with an 86-64 win. The success was a return to things as normal for the Gamecocks, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 74-71 upset defeat to the Ospreys.

S. Carolina's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Collin Murray-Boyles led the charge by dropping a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jacobi Wright, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points.

S. Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Towson, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Monday. They blew past PSU-Wilkes-Barre, posting an 89-34 victory. With the Tigers ahead 49-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The win got S. Carolina back to even at 1-1. As for Towson, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

S. Carolina is expected to win their third matchup of the season, and that's good news given their solid 14-2 record as favorites last season. Gamecocks fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $2,099.12. On the other hand, Towson was 4-8 as the underdog last season.

Odds

S. Carolina is a big 7.5-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.