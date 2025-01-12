Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, S. Illinois looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against Missouri State.

S. Illinois entered the match with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Missouri State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Missouri State 7-9, S. Illinois 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, S. Illinois is heading back home. They and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Banterra Center. The Salukis are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

S. Illinois' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Belmont on Wednesday. S. Illinois took a 90-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Belmont.

The losing side was boosted by Ali Dibba, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Kennard Davis was another key player, posting 13 points plus five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 80-63 to UIC.

Zaxton King put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Bradley on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

S. Illinois has been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season. As for Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.

S. Illinois and Missouri State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January of 2024, but S. Illinois came up empty-handed after a 76-75 defeat. Can S. Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

S. Illinois is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against S. Illinois.