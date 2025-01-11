Who's Playing
Eastern Washington Eagles @ Sacramento State Hornets
Current Records: Eastern Washington 5-11, Sacramento State 5-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Sacramento State is 2-8 against Eastern Washington since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Sacramento State Hornets will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles, where tip off is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Sacramento State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Idaho just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 80-67 to the Vandals.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington couldn't handle Portland State on Thursday and fell 64-59.
Sacramento State's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-10. As for Eastern Washington, they dropped their record down to 5-11 with the loss, which was their eighth straight on the road.
Sacramento State beat Eastern Washington 74-69 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Does Sacramento State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Washington turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.
- Mar 10, 2024 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Eastern Washington 69
- Mar 04, 2024 - Eastern Washington 91 vs. Sacramento State 88
- Dec 30, 2023 - Eastern Washington 87 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Feb 02, 2023 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Sacramento State 63
- Jan 07, 2023 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Sacramento State 75
- Feb 26, 2022 - Sacramento State 81 vs. Eastern Washington 75
- Jan 20, 2022 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Sacramento State 62
- Feb 01, 2021 - Eastern Washington 94 vs. Sacramento State 79
- Jan 31, 2021 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. Sacramento State 60
- Feb 20, 2020 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Sacramento State 76