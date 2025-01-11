Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Eastern Washington 5-11, Sacramento State 5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Nest -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against Eastern Washington since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Sacramento State Hornets will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles, where tip off is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Sacramento State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Idaho just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 80-67 to the Vandals.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington couldn't handle Portland State on Thursday and fell 64-59.

Sacramento State's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-10. As for Eastern Washington, they dropped their record down to 5-11 with the loss, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Sacramento State beat Eastern Washington 74-69 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Does Sacramento State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Washington turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.