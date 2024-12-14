Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: UC Davis 5-4, Sacramento State 2-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies are taking a road trip to face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Nest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Aggies will stroll into this one as the favorite.

If Sacramento State heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when UC Davis took over last week. UC Davis came out on top against UCSB by a score of 71-60 on Saturday. That's two games straight that the Aggies have won by exactly 11 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Neb.-Omaha. The Hornets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UC Davis now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Sacramento State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

UC Davis came up short against Sacramento State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 69-63. Can UC Davis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Davis is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UC Davis.