Who's Playing
UC Davis Aggies @ Sacramento State Hornets
Current Records: UC Davis 5-4, Sacramento State 2-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
The UC Davis Aggies are taking a road trip to face off against the Sacramento State Hornets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Nest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Aggies will stroll into this one as the favorite.
If Sacramento State heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when UC Davis took over last week. UC Davis came out on top against UCSB by a score of 71-60 on Saturday. That's two games straight that the Aggies have won by exactly 11 points.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Neb.-Omaha. The Hornets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
UC Davis now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Sacramento State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.
UC Davis came up short against Sacramento State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 69-63. Can UC Davis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UC Davis is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 136.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UC Davis.
- Nov 26, 2023 - Sacramento State 69 vs. UC Davis 63
- Nov 22, 2022 - UC Davis 82 vs. Sacramento State 71
- Nov 23, 2021 - Sacramento State 75 vs. UC Davis 63
- Nov 20, 2019 - Sacramento State 61 vs. UC Davis 51
- Nov 20, 2018 - Sacramento State 58 vs. UC Davis 55
- Nov 21, 2017 - UC Davis 64 vs. Sacramento State 47
- Nov 21, 2016 - UC Davis 81 vs. Sacramento State 72
- Dec 02, 2015 - UC Davis 66 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Nov 24, 2015 - Sacramento State 84 vs. UC Davis 79