Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Saint Joseph's looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Loyola Chi. 53-29.

Saint Joseph's came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 10-5, Saint Joseph's 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Saint Joseph's is heading back home. They and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hagan Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Saint Joseph's fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Duquesne on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 85-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes. The Hawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Saint Joseph's saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Saint Joseph's is 7-2 when Fleming posts eight or more rebounds, but 3-4 otherwise. Xzayvier Brown was another key player, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. came into Wednesday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against La Salle by a score of 79-68 on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Loyola Chi. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sheldon Edwards, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. What's more, Edwards also posted a 57.1% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jayden Dawson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds.

Saint Joseph's loss dropped their record down to 10-6. As for Loyola Chi., their win bumped their record up to 10-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Joseph's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Loyola Chi..