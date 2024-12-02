Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Jackson State 0-7, Saint Louis 4-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Saint Louis. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Jackson State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.2 points per game this season.

Saint Louis is headed into Monday's match after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against UMass Lowell. Saint Louis had just enough and edged UMass Lowell out 93-90. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Saint Louis' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Swope led the charge by going 9 for 12 en route to 26 points plus six assists and two steals. Swope had some trouble finding his footing against Wichita State last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Robbie Avila, who went 9 for 12 en route to 23 points.

Meanwhile, Jackson State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. Their bruising 77-53 defeat to Lipscomb might stick with them for a while. The Tigers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Saint Louis' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for Jackson State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.

Odds

Saint Louis is a big 20.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

