Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Utah State 10-1, Saint Mary's 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

Utah State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Coming off a loss in a game the Aggies were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Utah State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering UC San Diego just ended the team's ten-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Tritons by a score of 75-73. It was the first time this season that the Aggies let down their fans at home.

Despite their loss, Utah State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Karson Templin, who went 5 for 7 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Templin a new career-high in threes (two). Mason Falslev was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's beat Merrimack 73-68 on Thursday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Saint Mary's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Paulius Murauskas, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Murauskas had some trouble finding his footing against Boise State last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Saint Mary's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 16 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Utah State's defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-1. As for Saint Mary's, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Utah State couldn't quite finish off Saint Mary's in their previous meeting back in December of 2021 and fell 60-58. Can Utah State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah State.