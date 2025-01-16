Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Marist 12-2, Saint Peter's 6-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Saint Peter's is heading back home. They and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

Saint Peter's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 132.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 62-49 victory over Canisius.

Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Sunday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They came out on top against the Stags by a score of 61-51. The score was all tied up 25-25 at the break, but the Red Foxes were the better team in the second half.

Saint Peter's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Marist, they pushed their record up to 12-2 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Saint Peter's beat Marist 69-60 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does Saint Peter's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.