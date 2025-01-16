Who's Playing
Marist Red Foxes @ Saint Peter's Peacocks
Current Records: Marist 12-2, Saint Peter's 6-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
After two games on the road, Saint Peter's is heading back home. They and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.
Saint Peter's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 132.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 62-49 victory over Canisius.
Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Sunday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They came out on top against the Stags by a score of 61-51. The score was all tied up 25-25 at the break, but the Red Foxes were the better team in the second half.
Saint Peter's win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Marist, they pushed their record up to 12-2 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.
Saint Peter's beat Marist 69-60 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does Saint Peter's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Saint Peter's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.
- Feb 25, 2024 - Saint Peter's 69 vs. Marist 60
- Feb 04, 2024 - Marist 63 vs. Saint Peter's 52
- Mar 10, 2023 - Marist 69 vs. Saint Peter's 57
- Feb 10, 2023 - Saint Peter's 67 vs. Marist 56
- Jan 20, 2023 - Saint Peter's 61 vs. Marist 57
- Feb 06, 2022 - Saint Peter's 66 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 26, 2022 - Saint Peter's 69 vs. Marist 62
- Feb 20, 2021 - Marist 51 vs. Saint Peter's 50
- Feb 19, 2021 - Saint Peter's 59 vs. Marist 54
- Feb 07, 2020 - Marist 72 vs. Saint Peter's 61