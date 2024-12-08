Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Samford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 26-22 lead against Austin Peay.

Samford entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Austin Peay step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Austin Peay 4-4, Samford 8-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 23-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Thursday, Samford earned an 88-81 victory over SC State.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-57 punch to the gut against ETSU last Saturday. The match marked the Governors' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Samford's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Austin Peay, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Samford has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 49.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their field goals this season. Given Samford's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Samford and Austin Peay were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, but Samford came up empty-handed after a 74-73 loss. Will Samford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Samford is a big 13.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.