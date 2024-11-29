Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Samford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Western Georgia.

If Samford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, Western Georgia will have to make due with an 0-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Georgia 0-8, Samford 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Samford. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Western Georgia Wolves at 4:00 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 22-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Wednesday, Samford was able to grind out a solid win over Utah Valley, taking the game 84-76.

Samford was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 20 assists in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They fell 73-61 to N. Dak. State.

Samford is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Samford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 94.9 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 63. The only thing between Samford and another offensive beatdown is Western Georgia. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Odds

Samford is a big 19.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

