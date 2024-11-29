Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Georgia 0-8, Samford 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will face off against the Western Georgia Wolves at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 22-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Wednesday, Samford earned an 84-76 victory over Utah Valley.

Samford was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 20 assists in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They fell 73-61 to N. Dak. State.

Samford is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: Samford has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 5. Given Samford's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.