Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Colo. State 10-6, San Diego State 10-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.95

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the San Diego State Aztecs and the Colo. State Rams are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs' defense has only allowed 61.9 points per game this season, so the Rams' offense will have their work cut out for them.

San Diego State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 147, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 62-48 to New Mexico on Saturday. The match marked the Aztecs' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Miles Byrd, who scored 14 points plus three steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, San Diego State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Colo. State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 24.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Rebels as they made off with an 84-62 victory. The Rams have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 22 points or more this season.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Nique Clifford, who went 7 for 11 en route to 22 points plus seven assists and five rebounds, and Rashaan Mbemba, who went 8 for 9 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds. That's the most assists Clifford has posted since back in December of 2023.

San Diego State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-4. As for Colo. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: San Diego State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 5-8 ATS record.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.