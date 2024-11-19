Halftime Report

Gonzaga is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-31 lead against San Diego State.

Gonzaga entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will San Diego State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Gonzaga 3-0, San Diego State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Viejas Arena. The Bulldogs are looking to tack on another W to their eight-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Gonzaga is headed into Monday's matchup after beating the impressive 164.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against UMass Lowell. Gonzaga steamrolled past UMass Lowell 113-54 on Friday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-27.

Khalif Battle and Ryan Nembhard were among the main playmakers for Gonzaga as the former went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus three steals and the latter had 13 points in addition to eight assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nolan Hickman, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus two steals.

Gonzaga was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 21 assists in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, San Diego State was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past Occidental 100-49. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Aztecs.

Gonzaga's victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for San Diego State, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Gonzaga has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 13. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 11.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State won 2 games and tied 1 game in their last 3 contests with Gonzaga.