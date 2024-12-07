Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: San Diego 3-5, San Diego State 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Diego State. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the San Diego Toreros at 10:00 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

San Diego State will head into Wednesday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt Fresno State on Wednesday. San Diego State put the hurt on Fresno State with a sharp 84-62 victory.

Magoon Gwath was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. Gwath is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Nick Boyd, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, San Diego suffered their biggest defeat since January 20th on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: San Diego lost to Arizona State, and San Diego lost bad. The score wound up at 90-53. The Toreros were up 17-5 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, San Diego struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Arizona State posted 17.

San Diego State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: San Diego State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for San Diego, though, as they've only made 24.2% of their threes this season. Given San Diego State's sizable advantage in that area, San Diego will need to find a way to close that gap.

San Diego State strolled past San Diego when the teams last played back in November of 2019 by a score of 66-49. Does San Diego State have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Diego turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 23.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against San Diego.