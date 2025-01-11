Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Saint Mary's 14-3, San Diego 4-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

San Diego will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight defeats, while the Gaels will come in with four straight victories.

Last Wednesday, San Diego couldn't handle Gonzaga and fell 93-80.

Despite the loss, San Diego had strong showings from Kjay Bradley Jr., who posted 21 points along with two steals, and Santiago Trouet, who scored 14 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks. Bradley Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Oregon State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

San Diego struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Gonzaga racked up 19.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's won against Portland on Saturday with 81 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Tuesday. Saint Mary's put the hurt on LMU with a sharp 81-56 win. The Gaels have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Saint Mary's can attribute much of their success to Augustas Marciulionis, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Marciulionis a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Luke Barrett, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

San Diego's defeat dropped their record down to 4-13. As for Saint Mary's, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season.

While only Saint Mary's took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Saint Mary's, as the team is favored by a full 17 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

San Diego was pulverized by Saint Mary's 88-62 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will San Diego have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 17-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last 6 years.