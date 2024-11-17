Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Fran. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Chicago State 44-12.

San Fran. entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Chicago State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Chicago State 0-3, San Fran. 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Fran. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 254 points over their last three matches.

If San Fran. beats Chicago State with 84 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. San Fran. claimed a resounding 84-54 victory over LBSU.

San Fran.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jason Rivera-Torres led the charge by going 5 for 6 en route to 12 points. Rivera-Torres' performance made up for a slower matchup against Boise State on Saturday. Malik Thomas was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

San Fran. was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LBSU only posted five.

Meanwhile, Chicago State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 105-58 loss at the hands of Texas. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-18.

Chicago State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Matthew Robinson, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus two steals, and Jalen Forrest, who earned 14 points along with seven rebounds.

San Fran. pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 21.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.