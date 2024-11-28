Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Jose State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but San Jose State is up 38-36 over LBSU.

If San Jose State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-5 in no time. On the other hand, LBSU will have to make due with a 1-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: LBSU 1-7, San Jose State 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans and the LBSU Beach will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Spartans are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, San Jose State earned a 69-64 win over UNCG.

Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 70-44 loss at the hands of UTEP.

LBSU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Devin Askew, who went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points plus three steals, and TJ Wainwright, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus three steals. Askew is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, LBSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

San Jose State's victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for LBSU, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: San Jose State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for LBSU, though, as they've been averaging 16.4. Given San Jose State's sizable advantage in that area, LBSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

San Jose State is a 4.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129 points.

