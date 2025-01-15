Halftime Report

New Mexico is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against San Jose State.

New Mexico entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will San Jose State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: New Mexico 14-3, San Jose State 8-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

What to Know

San Jose State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, San Jose State finally turned things around against Air Force on Saturday. They came out on top against the Falcons by a score of 69-62.

Among those leading the charge was Will McClendon, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus four steals. Another player making a difference was Donavan Yap, who had 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, New Mexico waltzed into their contest on Saturday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They walked away with a 62-48 win over the Aztecs.

New Mexico got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Dent out in front who earned 16 points in addition to five assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Mustapha Amzil, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

New Mexico smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego State only pulled down three.

San Jose State's win ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-10. As for New Mexico, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Jose State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

San Jose State and New Mexico pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, New Mexico is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. San Jose State hasn't treated fans well this season (a 8-10 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 12-4 record against the spread.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 10-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

New Mexico has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.