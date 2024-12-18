Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Kennesaw State 7-3, Santa Clara 6-5

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Santa Clara Broncos at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Leavey Center. The Owls pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 14.5-point favorite Broncos.

Two weeks ago, Kennesaw State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Georgia State, but they still walked away with a 81-77 victory.

Kennesaw State relied on the efforts of Adrian Wooley, who scored 28 points plus two steals, and Simeon Cottle, who scored 27 points. Wooley had some trouble finding his footing against Kent State back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with an 84-74 win over the Braves.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Santa Clara to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christoph Tilly, who went 6 for 8 en route to 21 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Tilly continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Carlos Stewart was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus three steals.

Kennesaw State's victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for Santa Clara, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Santa Clara and Kennesaw State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Kennesaw State in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 14.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

