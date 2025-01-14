Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between SC State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 28-27 lead against Md.-E. Shore.

If SC State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-10 in no time. On the other hand, Md.-E. Shore will have to make due with a 4-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-14, SC State 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the SC State Bulldogs and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

The experts predicted SC State would be headed in after a win, but Delaware State made sure that didn't happen. SC State was just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 76-75 to Delaware State.

SC State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 11 per game.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 88-69 punch to the gut against NC Central. The Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-17.

SC State's loss dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Md.-E. Shore, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-14.

Going forward, SC State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.

SC State was able to grind out a solid victory over Md.-E. Shore in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 64-56. Does SC State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Md.-E. Shore turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SC State is a big 14-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SC State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.