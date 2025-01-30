Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Charleston Southern and SC Upstate will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Charleston Southern leads 36-34 over SC Upstate.

If Charleston Southern keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-16 in no time. On the other hand, SC Upstate will have to make due with a 5-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Charleston Southern 6-16, SC Upstate 5-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Buccaneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Charleston Southern came up short against UNC-Ash. and fell 69-61.

Charleston Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are 1-3 when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. There's no need to mince words: SC Upstate lost to Longwood, and SC Upstate lost bad. The score wound up at 80-54. The match was a close 32-30 at the break, but unfortunately for the Spartans it sure didn't stay that way.

Charleston Southern's loss dropped their record down to 6-16. As for SC Upstate, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-17.

Looking forward, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Charleston Southern skirted past SC Upstate 63-60 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does Charleston Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC Upstate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Charleston Southern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

SC Upstate and Charleston Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.