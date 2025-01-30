Halftime Report
Their last head-to-head back in February of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Charleston Southern and SC Upstate will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Charleston Southern leads 36-34 over SC Upstate.
If Charleston Southern keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-16 in no time. On the other hand, SC Upstate will have to make due with a 5-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ SC Upstate Spartans
Current Records: Charleston Southern 6-16, SC Upstate 5-17
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.80
What to Know
Charleston Southern and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Buccaneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.
Last Saturday, Charleston Southern came up short against UNC-Ash. and fell 69-61.
Charleston Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are 1-3 when they just don't pass the ball.
Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. There's no need to mince words: SC Upstate lost to Longwood, and SC Upstate lost bad. The score wound up at 80-54. The match was a close 32-30 at the break, but unfortunately for the Spartans it sure didn't stay that way.
Charleston Southern's loss dropped their record down to 6-16. As for SC Upstate, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-17.
Looking forward, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
Charleston Southern skirted past SC Upstate 63-60 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does Charleston Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC Upstate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Charleston Southern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 151.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
SC Upstate and Charleston Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Charleston Southern 63 vs. SC Upstate 60
- Jan 13, 2024 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. SC Upstate 70
- Feb 08, 2023 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Charleston Southern 60
- Dec 31, 2022 - Charleston Southern 90 vs. SC Upstate 85
- Mar 04, 2022 - SC Upstate 72 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 19, 2022 - SC Upstate 78 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Jan 22, 2022 - SC Upstate 70 vs. Charleston Southern 57
- Feb 10, 2020 - SC Upstate 66 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charleston Southern 89 vs. SC Upstate 75
- Mar 05, 2019 - Charleston Southern 71 vs. SC Upstate 52