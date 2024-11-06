Who's Playing

Piedmont Lions @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Piedmont 0-1, SC Upstate 0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Piedmont Lions are taking a road trip to face off against the SC Upstate Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Piedmont can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They took a serious blow against Winthrop, falling 125-65. The Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-33.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for SC Upstate on Monday and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 97-66 defeat at the hands of North Carolina State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Mister Dean, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

SC Upstate struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as North Carolina State racked up 20.