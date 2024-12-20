Who's Playing

Loyola (N.O.) Wolfpack @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Loyola (N.O.) 0-3, SE Louisiana 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After ten games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. They will welcome the Loyola (N.O.) Wolfpack at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pride Roofing University Center. The Wolfpack took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lions, who come in off a win.

On Monday, SE Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Grambling State, taking the game 75-65.

Meanwhile, Loyola (N.O.) had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 104-65 bruising that Southern Miss dished out back in November. The Wolfpack were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-32.

SE Louisiana's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Loyola (N.O.), their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

SE Louisiana took their victory against Loyola (N.O.) in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 87-64. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Loyola (N.O.) turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against Loyola (N.O.) in the last 9 years.