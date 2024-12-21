Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: SIUE 7-5, SE Missouri State 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SE Missouri State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:45 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. The Cougars took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Redhawks, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, SE Missouri State beat Eastern Illinois 79-72. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Redhawks.

SE Missouri State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Illinois only posted six.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 100 points the game before, SIUE faltered in their contest on Thursday. They fell to Little Rock 60-56. The game marked the Cougars' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

SE Missouri State's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-6. As for SIUE, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

SE Missouri State came up short against SIUE in their previous matchup back in February, falling 80-76. Will SE Missouri State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SIUE is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.