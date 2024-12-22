Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Georgetown 9-2, Seton Hall 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Georgetown is 2-8 against Seton Hall since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Hoyas will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Georgetown will bounce into Sunday's contest after (finally) beating Creighton, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Georgetown put the hurt on Creighton with a sharp 81-57 win on Wednesday. The Hoyas have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 24 points or more this season.

Micah Peavy was the offensive standout of the game as he went 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus eight assists and eight rebounds. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 3.1 steals per game. Another player making a difference was Jayden Epps, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 79-67 to Villanova.

Isaiah Coleman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Dylan Addae-Wusu was another key player, earning 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Seton Hall struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March.

Georgetown's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for Seton Hall, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Georgetown has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 46.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given Georgetown's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgetown came up short against Seton Hall in their previous matchup back in February, falling 76-70. Can Georgetown avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgetown is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.