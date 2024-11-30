Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Monmouth 0-8, Seton Hall 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Seton Hall is heading back home. They will welcome the Monmouth Hawks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. The Pirates' defense has only allowed 55.7 points per game this season, so the Hawks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Sunday, it was close, but Seton Hall sidestepped FAU for a 63-61 win.

Meanwhile, Monmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 71-61 to Presbyterian. The Hawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Monmouth's loss came about despite a quality game from Jack Collins, who earned 25 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Collins' performance made up for a slower game against SF Austin on Friday.

Seton Hall now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Monmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-8.

Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid victory over Monmouth in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 70-61. Does Seton Hall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Monmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Seton Hall has won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 7 years.