Halftime Report

A win for Seton Hall would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 32-27 lead against Saint Peter's.

Seton Hall entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Saint Peter's step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Saint Peter's 0-0, Seton Hall 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Peter's Peacocks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Seton Hall Pirates. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Prudential Center.

Looking back to last season, Saint Peter's finished on the right side of .500 (16-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Seton Hall also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.

Saint Peter's is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-11 record against the spread.

Saint Peter's came up short against Seton Hall in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 70-59. Can Saint Peter's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 13.5-point favorite against Saint Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall has won all of the games they've played against Saint Peter's in the last 9 years.