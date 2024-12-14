Halftime Report

LSU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-27 lead against SMU.

LSU entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will SMU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: LSU 8-1, SMU 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

LSU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the SMU Mustangs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Comerica Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.8 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, LSU beat FGCU 80-71.

LSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cam Carter led the charge by posting 13 points plus five assists and three steals. Another player making a difference was Daimion Collins, who went 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, SMU waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Cavaliers by a score of 63-51. The 63-point effort marked the Mustangs' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

SMU can attribute much of their success to Kario Oquendo, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds, and Samet Yigitoglu, who went 7 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds. Oquendo is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for five straight games. Kevin Miller, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

LSU pushed their record up to 8-1 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for SMU, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: LSU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

LSU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

SMU is a 4-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

