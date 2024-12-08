Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Jax. State 5-3, South Alabama 5-3

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks are taking a road trip to face off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mitchell Center. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

Jax. State took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They took their match with ease, bagging an 89-59 win over Columbia Int.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but South Alabama ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They walked away with a 74-65 victory over Alcorn State.

Jax. State pushed their record up to 5-3 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for South Alabama, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jax. State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like South Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State strolled past South Alabama when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a score of 70-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jax. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Alabama and Jax. State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.