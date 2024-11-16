Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Mercer 2-1, South Alabama 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, South Alabama is heading back home. They will welcome the Mercer Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center.

South Alabama is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 64-54 to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mercer took their matchup on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 101-43 victory over Trinity Baptist. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-13.

Mercer was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Trinity Baptist only posted six.

South Alabama now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Mercer, they pushed their record up to 2-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Alabama has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 48.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went South Alabama's way against Mercer when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as South Alabama made off with an 83-62 victory. Does South Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mercer turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.