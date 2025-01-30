Who's Playing
UL Monroe Warhawks @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: UL Monroe 5-17, South Alabama 14-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $14.90
What to Know
UL Monroe has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. The Warhawks pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 15-point favorite Jaguars.
Having struggled with ten defeats in a row, UL Monroe finally turned things around against South Alabama on Monday. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 77-66.
Even though they lost, South Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.
UL Monroe's victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-17. As for South Alabama, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.
Odds
South Alabama is a big 15-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 15.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 134.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.
- Jan 27, 2025 - UL Monroe 77 vs. South Alabama 66
- Mar 01, 2024 - South Alabama 80 vs. UL Monroe 69
- Jan 25, 2024 - UL Monroe 80 vs. South Alabama 66
- Feb 18, 2023 - South Alabama 81 vs. UL Monroe 45
- Feb 04, 2023 - South Alabama 72 vs. UL Monroe 64
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Alabama 68 vs. UL Monroe 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - South Alabama 80 vs. UL Monroe 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - South Alabama 50 vs. UL Monroe 49
- Jan 04, 2020 - UL Monroe 69 vs. South Alabama 49
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Alabama 78 vs. UL Monroe 72