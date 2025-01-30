Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: UL Monroe 5-17, South Alabama 14-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UL Monroe has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. The Warhawks pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 15-point favorite Jaguars.

Having struggled with ten defeats in a row, UL Monroe finally turned things around against South Alabama on Monday. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 77-66.

Even though they lost, South Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

UL Monroe's victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-17. As for South Alabama, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 15-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.