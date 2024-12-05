Halftime Report

South Dakota and Idaho State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. South Dakota has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Idaho State 46-33.

If South Dakota keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-3 in no time. On the other hand, Idaho State will have to make due with a 3-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Idaho State 3-4, South Dakota 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals are taking a road trip to face off against the South Dakota Coyotes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bengals, who come in off a win.

Idaho State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 97-46 win over Embry-Riddle. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-19.

Idaho State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive games dating back to last season.

South Dakota's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a hard 96-79 fall against Nebraska on Wednesday. The Coyotes have struggled against the Cornhuskers recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Dre Bullock, who had 16 points plus three steals.

Idaho State's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for South Dakota, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Idaho State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Idaho State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

South Dakota is a 4-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Coyotes as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.