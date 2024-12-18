Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 2-8, South Florida 5-5

What to Know

South Florida is 3-0 against Bethune-Cook. since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The South Florida Bulls will look to defend their home court against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The timing is sure in the Bulls' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Wildcats have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road.

South Florida will head into Saturday's contest hoping they have more luck than they did the last time they played Utah State: South Florida's last matchup with Utah State could've gone either way, but unfortunately the same can't be said for the pair's match on Saturday. South Florida suffered a grim 88-67 loss to Utah State. The matchup marked the Bulls' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that's exactly how things played out. They fell victim to a bruising 84-61 defeat at the hands of West Virginia.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Reggie Ward Jr., who earned 12 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (two).

Bethune-Cook. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as West Virginia posted 15.

South Florida's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Bethune-Cook., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've been averaging only 62.7. The only thing between South Florida and another offensive beatdown is Bethune-Cook.. Will they be able to keep them contained?

As for their next game, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

South Florida is a big 12.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won all of the games they've played against Bethune-Cook. in the last 8 years.