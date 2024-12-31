Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between South Florida and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against East Carolina.

If South Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-6 in no time. On the other hand, East Carolina will have to make due with an 8-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: East Carolina 8-5, South Florida 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

South Florida is preparing for their first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season on Tuesday. They will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the East Carolina Pirates, where tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

South Florida is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 106-49 victory over Webber International. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-26.

South Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored East Carolina last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took an 84-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Gardner-Webb.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Riley, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Hayes, who earned 18 points.

South Florida now has a winning record of 7-6. As for East Carolina, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on South Florida: they have a less-than-stellar 2-9-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

South Florida is a slight 1.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.