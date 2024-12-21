Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: East Texas A&M 2-10, South Florida 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The East Texas A&M Lions and the South Florida Bulls will compete for holiday cheer at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yuengling Center. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row, East Texas A&M finally turned things around against Abilene Christian on Wednesday. They slipped by the Wildcats 68-67.

Meanwhile, South Florida entered their match against Bethune-Cook. on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. South Florida fell 77-69 to Bethune-Cook. Thanks to that loss, the Bulls now have a three game overall losing streak to go with their drought on the road.

South Florida's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jamille Reynolds, who had 15 points plus six rebounds. Reynolds had some trouble finding his footing against Utah State on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

South Florida struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

East Texas A&M's win bumped their record up to 2-10. As for South Florida, they now have a losing record at 5-6.