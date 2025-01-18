Halftime Report

Tulsa has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 30-25, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Tulsa keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-9 in no time. On the other hand, South Florida will have to make due with a 9-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Tulsa 8-9, South Florida 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the South Florida Bulls are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yuengling Center. The Golden Hurricane will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, Tulsa earned a 69-63 victory over Charlotte. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Hurricane.

Among those leading the charge was Dwon Odom, who went 10 for 14 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, South Florida pushed their score all the way to 83 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 92-83 to UAB. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulls in their matchups with the Blazers: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Jayden Reid, who posted 26 points. His performance made up for a slower contest against Tulane on Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jimmie Williams, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points.

Tulsa's win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for South Florida, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-8.

Tulsa is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 5-10, while South Florida is 5-10-1.

Tulsa was able to grind out a solid victory over South Florida when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 76-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulsa since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Florida is a big 8.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.