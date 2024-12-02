Who's Playing

East-West Phantoms @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: East-West 0-1, Southern Indiana 3-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the East-West Phantoms at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Liberty Arena. The Screaming Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Southern Indiana earned an 87-77 victory over Indiana State. That ten point margin sets a new team best for the Screaming Eagles this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Indiana to victory, but perhaps none more so than Stephen Olowoniyi, who went 8 for 12 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. Jack Mielke was another key player, scoring 14 points plus eight rebounds.

East-West kicked off their season on the road two weeks ago and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 110-33 loss at the hands of Tennessee State. The Phantoms were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-15.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, East-West struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Tennessee State racked up 24.

Southern Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 3-4 record this season. As for East-West, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Southern Indiana against East-West when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 107-49 win. In that matchup, Southern Indiana amassed a halftime lead of 55-18, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

Southern Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.