UT Martin Skyhawks @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: UT Martin 4-8, Southern Indiana 6-5

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The timing is sure in the Screaming Eagles' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Skyhawks have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road.

Southern Indiana will head into Thursday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Sunday (they won by 35) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Tennessee State 77-75. The over/under was set at 152 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, UT Martin fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Morehead State on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the Eagles.

Southern Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for UT Martin, they have fallen quite a ways from their 21-10 record last season and are now at 4-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Southern Indiana has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for UT Martin, though, as they've only drained 31.1% of their threes this season. Given Southern Indiana's sizable advantage in that area, UT Martin will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Indiana came up short against UT Martin in their previous matchup back in February, falling 77-68. Will Southern Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UT Martin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Indiana.