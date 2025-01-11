Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Florida A&M 3-9, Southern U. 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Southern U. is heading back home. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Southern U. didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Prairie View, but they still walked away with a 84-80 win.

Southern U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Prairie View only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 62-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bethune-Cook. That makes it the first time this season the Rattlers have let down their home crowd.

Southern U.'s victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Florida A&M, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-9.

Going forward, Southern U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 1-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Southern U. beat Florida A&M 58-44 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Does Southern U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Southern U. is a big 13.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won all of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last 9 years.