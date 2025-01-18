Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Grambling State 4-13, Southern U. 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grambling State is 8-2 against Southern U. since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Grambling State finally turned things around against Florida A&M on Monday. They walked away with a 79-72 victory over the Rattlers.

Meanwhile, Southern U. came tearing into Monday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 69-53 win over the Wildcats.

Grambling State's victory bumped their record up to 4-13. As for Southern U., they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Grambling State beat Southern U. 63-57 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does Grambling State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern U. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Grambling State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern U..