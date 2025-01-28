Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Dayton 14-6, St. Bona. 15-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

St. Bona. is 2-8 against Dayton since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Reilly Center.

St. Bona. is headed into Tuesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Friday. They fell 75-61 to VCU.

Chance Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 21 points in addition to eight rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Duquesne on Saturday.

St. Bona. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as VCU racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Dayton entered their tilt with Saint Joseph's on Friday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 77-72.

Nate Santos was the offensive standout of the game as he went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Malachi Smith, who earned 12 points along with eight assists.

St. Bona.'s loss dropped their record down to 15-6. As for Dayton, their win bumped their record up to 14-6.

St. Bona. came up short against Dayton in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 76-71. Thankfully for St. Bona., DaRon Holmes II (who went 10 for 15 en route to 34 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Dayton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..