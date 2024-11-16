Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Le Moyne 1-3, St. Bona. 3-0

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

The Le Moyne Dolphins will face off against the St. Bona. Bonnies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. The Dolphins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

Le Moyne is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 107 points on Saturday, they were much more limited against UConn on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 90-49 defeat at the hands of the Huskies. The Dolphins were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-19.

Le Moyne's loss came about despite a quality game from Dwayne Koroma, who went 6 for 9 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Le Moyne struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as UConn racked up 24.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. entered their tilt with FGCU on Wednesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 74-65 victory over the Eagles. That's two games straight that the Bonnies have won by exactly nine points.

St. Bona. can attribute much of their success to Chance Moore, who earned 18 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Le Moyne's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for St. Bona., their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Le Moyne hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like St. Bona. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.