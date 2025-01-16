Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. Bona. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Richmond 37-25.

St. Bona. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Richmond 7-10, St. Bona. 14-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.70

What to Know

St. Bona. is 8-2 against Richmond since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The Bonnies' defense has only allowed 63.1 points per game this season, so the Spiders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

St. Bona.'s usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Saturday's dud, when La Salle offense got past them with ease. St. Bona. lost 83-82 to La Salle on a last-minute jump shot From Deuce Jones. The Bonnies have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

St. Bona.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Lajae Jones, who went 8 for 9 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Jones a new career-high in field goal percentage (88.9%). Another player making a difference was Noel Brown, who posted 17 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Rhode Island on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 67-64. The Spiders got off to an early lead (up 14 with 3:43 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Richmond's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dusan Neskovic, who posted 28 points.

St. Bona.'s loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-3. As for Richmond, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

Looking forward, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Richmond against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-11 ATS record can't hold a candle to St. Bona.'s 13-3.

St. Bona. opened the new year with a less-than-successful 65-54 loss to Richmond. Will St. Bona. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 12.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.