Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. Thomas and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Denver 40-27.

St. Thomas entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Denver step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Denver 6-14, St. Thomas 14-5

What to Know

Denver has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Thomas Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schoenecker Arena. The Pioneers sure did not do have the spread advantage, meaning they'll be fighting a (steep) uphill battle.

Last Wednesday, Denver lost to Neb.-Omaha at home by a decisive 80-62 margin.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask St. Thomas). They took down South Dakota 119-104 on Saturday. The win was familiar territory for the Tommies who have now won four matches in a row.

St. Thomas was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive contests.

Denver has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-14 record this season. As for St. Thomas, they pushed their record up to 14-5 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season.

Denver might still be hurting after the devastating 83-58 defeat they got from St. Thomas in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Can Denver avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Thomas is a big 17-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

St. Thomas and Denver both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.