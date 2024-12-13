Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-5, St. Thomas 7-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies will face off against the Western Michigan Broncos at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, St. Thomas earned an 88-81 victory over Montana.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan couldn't handle Dayton on Tuesday and fell 77-69. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Broncos in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, Western Michigan had strong showings from Owen Lobsinger, who posted 24 points along with five rebounds, and Markhi Strickland, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Strickland a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%).

St. Thomas is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Western Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: St. Thomas has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6. Given St. Thomas' sizable advantage in that area, Western Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

St. Thomas strolled past Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 66-51. Will St. Thomas repeat their success, or does Western Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Thomas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.