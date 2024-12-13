Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ St. Thomas Tommies
Current Records: Western Michigan 3-5, St. Thomas 7-4
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota
What to Know
The St. Thomas Tommies will face off against the Western Michigan Broncos at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
Last Saturday, St. Thomas earned an 88-81 victory over Montana.
Meanwhile, Western Michigan couldn't handle Dayton on Tuesday and fell 77-69. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Broncos in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost three in a row.
Despite the loss, Western Michigan had strong showings from Owen Lobsinger, who posted 24 points along with five rebounds, and Markhi Strickland, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Strickland a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%).
St. Thomas is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Western Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.
Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: St. Thomas has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6. Given St. Thomas' sizable advantage in that area, Western Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.
St. Thomas strolled past Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 66-51. Will St. Thomas repeat their success, or does Western Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
St. Thomas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Dec 01, 2023 - St. Thomas 66 vs. Western Michigan 51