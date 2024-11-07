Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 1-0, Stetson 1-0

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off against the Stetson Hatters at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Edmunds Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Neb.-Omaha is headed out to face Stetson after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Neb.-Omaha enjoyed a cozy 85-69 victory over Mid-American Christian on Monday.

Meanwhile, Stetson's matchup on Monday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. Everything went their way against New College of FL as Stetson made off with a 94-75 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Hatters have posted since January 27th.

Stetson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New College of FL only pulled down eight.

Neb.-Omaha was able to grind out a solid win over Stetson when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 88-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Neb.-Omaha since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.