Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: Bryant 3-1, Stonehill 2-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stonehill Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Merkert Gymnasium. One thing working in the Bulldogs' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points every time they've taken the court this season.

Bryant is headed into Thursday's match after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Delaware. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, Bryant made off with an 85-84 win over Delaware. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Bryant can attribute much of their success to Barry Evans, who went 10 for 14 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stonehill last Sunday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to Lindenwood.

Stonehill struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Lindenwood pulled down 15.

Bryant's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Stonehill, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bryant has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Stonehill struggles in that department as they've drained 39% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.