Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Drexel 9-6, Stony Brook 4-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.08

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Stony Brook Arena. The Seawolves took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Dragons, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Drexel rang in the new year with a 68-59 win over North Carolina A&T.

Yame Butler was the offensive standout of the match as he went 9 for 13 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds and two steals. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Campbell on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took an 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of William & Mary.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was CJ Luster II, who earned 22 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Monmouth on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Ben Wight was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds.

Drexel's victory bumped their record up to 9-6. As for Stony Brook, their loss dropped their record down to 4-11.

Looking forward, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Stony Brook against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-9-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Drexel's 10-4.

Drexel couldn't quite finish off Stony Brook in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 and fell 91-88. Can Drexel avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Drexel is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Drexel.